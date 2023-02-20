English
    Heads UP Vent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.49% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heads UP Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 88.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2022 down 0.77% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.Heads UP Vent shares closed at 13.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.14% over the last 12 months.
    Heads UP Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.430.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.430.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.100.420.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.05----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.850.90
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.820.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-1.67-1.65
    Other Income0.170.270.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.32-1.40-1.31
    Interest0.210.200.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.52-1.59-1.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.52-1.59-1.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.52-1.59-1.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.52-1.59-1.43
    Equity Share Capital22.0822.0822.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.72-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.72-0.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.72-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.72-0.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm