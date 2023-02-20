Heads UP Vent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.49% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.43 0.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.43 0.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.10 0.42 0.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.05 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.90 0.85 0.90 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.53 0.82 0.77 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -1.67 -1.65 Other Income 0.17 0.27 0.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 -1.40 -1.31 Interest 0.21 0.20 0.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.52 -1.59 -1.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.52 -1.59 -1.43 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.52 -1.59 -1.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.52 -1.59 -1.43 Equity Share Capital 22.08 22.08 22.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.69 -0.72 -0.65 Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.72 -0.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.69 -0.72 -0.65 Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.72 -0.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited