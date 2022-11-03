 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,027.21 crore, up 23.01% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,027.21 crore in September 2022 up 23.01% from Rs. 12,215.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,454.24 crore in September 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 3,780.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,031.63 crore in September 2022 up 24.36% from Rs. 11,283.15 crore in September 2021.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 24.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.93 in September 2021.

HDFC shares closed at 2,508.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -13.39% over the last 12 months.

Housing Development Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,027.21 13,240.31 12,215.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,027.21 13,240.31 12,215.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 266.99 283.23 280.11
Depreciation 57.88 53.76 38.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 473.00 514.00 452.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 264.37 251.80 211.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,964.97 12,137.52 11,234.10
Other Income 8.78 8.42 10.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,973.75 12,145.94 11,244.54
Interest 8,559.69 7,556.12 6,573.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,414.06 4,589.82 4,671.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,414.06 4,589.82 4,671.07
Tax 959.82 921.00 890.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,454.24 3,668.82 3,780.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,454.24 3,668.82 3,780.50
Equity Share Capital 363.47 362.89 361.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.51 20.22 20.93
Diluted EPS 24.41 20.10 20.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.51 20.22 20.93
Diluted EPS 24.41 20.10 20.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
