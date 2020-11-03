HDFC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,727.96 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,727.96 crore in September 2020 down 13.05% from Rs. 13,487.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,870.12 crore in September 2020 down 27.55% from Rs. 3,961.53 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,966.84 crore in September 2020 down 11.52% from Rs. 12,394.39 crore in September 2019.

HDFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 22.94 in September 2019.

HDFC shares closed at 2,040.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.35% returns over the last 6 months and -6.44% over the last 12 months.