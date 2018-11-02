HDFC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,245.61 crore, up 28.51% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,245.61 crore in September 2018 up 28.51% from Rs. 8,750.56 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,467.08 crore in September 2018 up 17.42% from Rs. 2,101.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,546.97 crore in September 2018 up 24.77% from Rs. 8,452.93 crore in September 2017.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 14.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 13.19 in September 2017.

HDFC shares closed at 1,762.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.78% returns over the last 6 months and 0.44% over the last 12 months.