HDFC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,240.31 crore, up 13.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,240.31 crore in June 2022 up 13.58% from Rs. 11,657.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,668.82 crore in June 2022 up 22.27% from Rs. 3,000.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,199.70 crore in June 2022 up 16.59% from Rs. 10,464.18 crore in June 2021.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 20.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.63 in June 2021.

HDFC shares closed at 2,337.55 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.