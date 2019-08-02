HDFC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,990.29 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,990.29 crore in June 2019 up 30.68% from Rs. 9,940.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,203.10 crore in June 2019 up 46.26% from Rs. 2,190.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,753.61 crore in June 2019 up 24.57% from Rs. 9,435.66 crore in June 2018.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 18.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.96 in June 2018.

HDFC shares closed at 2,086.80 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.40% returns over the last 6 months and 5.92% over the last 12 months.