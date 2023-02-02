 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,230.12 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 15,230.12 crore in December 2022 up 29.25% from Rs. 11,783.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,690.80 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 3,260.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,372.29 crore in December 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 10,961.30 crore in December 2021.
HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 20.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.02 in December 2021. HDFC shares closed at 2,661.70 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 1.87% over the last 12 months.
Housing Development Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15,230.1215,027.2111,783.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15,230.1215,027.2111,783.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost234.76266.99234.48
Depreciation66.3157.8840.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies370.00473.00393.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses269.76264.37203.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,289.2913,964.9710,912.68
Other Income16.698.788.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,305.9813,973.7510,921.23
Interest9,694.188,559.696,873.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,611.805,414.064,048.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4,611.805,414.064,048.18
Tax921.00959.82787.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,690.804,454.243,260.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,690.804,454.243,260.69
Equity Share Capital365.35363.47362.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.2224.5118.02
Diluted EPS19.9924.4117.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.2224.5118.02
Diluted EPS19.9924.4117.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
