HDFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,230.12 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 15,230.12 crore in December 2022 up 29.25% from Rs. 11,783.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,690.80 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 3,260.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,372.29 crore in December 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 10,961.30 crore in December 2021.
HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 20.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.02 in December 2021.
|HDFC shares closed at 2,661.70 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 1.87% over the last 12 months.
|Housing Development Finance Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,230.12
|15,027.21
|11,783.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,230.12
|15,027.21
|11,783.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|234.76
|266.99
|234.48
|Depreciation
|66.31
|57.88
|40.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|370.00
|473.00
|393.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|269.76
|264.37
|203.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,289.29
|13,964.97
|10,912.68
|Other Income
|16.69
|8.78
|8.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,305.98
|13,973.75
|10,921.23
|Interest
|9,694.18
|8,559.69
|6,873.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,611.80
|5,414.06
|4,048.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,611.80
|5,414.06
|4,048.18
|Tax
|921.00
|959.82
|787.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,690.80
|4,454.24
|3,260.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,690.80
|4,454.24
|3,260.69
|Equity Share Capital
|365.35
|363.47
|362.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.22
|24.51
|18.02
|Diluted EPS
|19.99
|24.41
|17.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.22
|24.51
|18.02
|Diluted EPS
|19.99
|24.41
|17.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited