HDFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,230.12 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 15,230.12 15,027.21 11,783.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 15,230.12 15,027.21 11,783.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 234.76 266.99 234.48 Depreciation 66.31 57.88 40.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 370.00 473.00 393.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 269.76 264.37 203.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,289.29 13,964.97 10,912.68 Other Income 16.69 8.78 8.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,305.98 13,973.75 10,921.23 Interest 9,694.18 8,559.69 6,873.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,611.80 5,414.06 4,048.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4,611.80 5,414.06 4,048.18 Tax 921.00 959.82 787.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,690.80 4,454.24 3,260.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,690.80 4,454.24 3,260.69 Equity Share Capital 365.35 363.47 362.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.22 24.51 18.02 Diluted EPS 19.99 24.41 17.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.22 24.51 18.02 Diluted EPS 19.99 24.41 17.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited