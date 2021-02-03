HDFC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,707.00 crore, down 42.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,707.00 crore in December 2020 down 42.29% from Rs. 20,285.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,925.83 crore in December 2020 down 65.05% from Rs. 8,372.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,636.81 crore in December 2020 down 37.26% from Rs. 16,954.59 crore in December 2019.

HDFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 48.51 in December 2019.

HDFC shares closed at 2,659.00 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.83% returns over the last 6 months and 17.67% over the last 12 months.