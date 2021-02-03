MARKET NEWS

HDFC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,707.00 crore, down 42.29% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,707.00 crore in December 2020 down 42.29% from Rs. 20,285.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,925.83 crore in December 2020 down 65.05% from Rs. 8,372.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,636.81 crore in December 2020 down 37.26% from Rs. 16,954.59 crore in December 2019.

HDFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 48.51 in December 2019.

HDFC shares closed at 2,659.00 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.83% returns over the last 6 months and 17.67% over the last 12 months.

Housing Development Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations11,707.0011,727.9620,285.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11,707.0011,727.9620,285.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost290.53181.11152.99
Depreciation51.6235.9542.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies594.00436.002,995.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses195.00148.75188.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,575.8510,926.1516,906.56
Other Income9.344.745.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,585.1910,930.8916,912.54
Interest6,832.657,399.117,769.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,752.543,531.789,142.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,752.543,531.789,142.99
Tax826.71661.66770.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,925.832,870.128,372.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,925.832,870.128,372.49
Equity Share Capital360.04359.16345.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.2716.2448.51
Diluted EPS16.2416.2248.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.2716.2448.51
Diluted EPS16.2416.2248.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #HDFC #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2021 09:11 am

