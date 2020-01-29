HDFC Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20,285.47 crore, up 92.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,285.47 crore in December 2019 up 92.18% from Rs. 10,555.55 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,372.49 crore in December 2019 up 296.09% from Rs. 2,113.80 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,954.59 crore in December 2019 up 67.19% from Rs. 10,141.18 crore in December 2018.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 48.51 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.29 in December 2018.

HDFC shares closed at 2,431.60 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)