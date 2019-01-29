HDFC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10,555.55 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,555.55 crore in December 2018 up 21.56% from Rs. 8,683.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,113.80 crore in December 2018 down 62.72% from Rs. 5,670.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,141.18 crore in December 2018 up 21.12% from Rs. 8,372.67 crore in December 2017.

HDFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 35.38 in December 2017.

HDFC shares closed at 1,946.90 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.