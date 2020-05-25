HDFC Q4 profit at Rs 2,233 crore, revenue increases 3.4%

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on May 25 reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,232.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 22 percent compared to Rs 2,861.58 crore in same period last year.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 17 percent to Rs 3,780 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 3.4 percent to Rs 11,976 crore, compared to Rs 11,580 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

HDFC reported total loan book growth at 12 percent for the quarter.

"Spread on loans over the cost of borrowings as of March 2020 stood at 2.27 percent. Spread on the individual loan book stood at 1.92 percent and on the non-individual book at 3.14 percent, said HDFC, adding net interest margin came in at 3.4 percent.

"We had robust growth until March 15 but had tepid growth in second half of March. We could hardly do much business in the second half of March which is otherwise very busy period," Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO said.

He further said HDFC had focus on affordable housing continued unabated. "36 percent of our loans by number are to EWS or lower income group customers."

Company's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17.7 percent as of March 2020.

"Individual NPAs have risen slightly because our collections suffered after lockdown. We expect NPA levels to come down after situation normalises," Keki Mistry said.

"26 percent of the Corporation's loans under management have opted for moratorium, and individual loans under moratorium account for 21 percent of the individual loan portfolio," he added.

For the financial year 2019-20, HDFC has registered a 84.5 percent growth in standalone profit at Rs 17,769.35 crore on revenue at Rs 58,738.92 crore that grew by 35 percent over previous year.

Standalone profit was boosted by fair value gain on amalgamation of GRUH Finance with Bandhan Bank, profit on sale of investments and gain on fair value adjustments.

Consolidated profit during the year grew by 29.8 percent to Rs 22,826 crore compared to previous year.

HDFC said the company recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2019-20.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)



