HDFC Q4 net profit surges 16.4% YoY to Rs 3,700 crore, beats estimate

Housing Development Finance Corporation on May 2 reported a 16.4 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 3,700 crore for the quarter ended March, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 3,306.7 crore.

The non-bank lender reported a 14 percent year-on-year growth in net interest income to Rs 4,601 crore, which was also above Street's expectations of Rs 4,358.3 crore. It reported Rs 4027 crore NII a year ago.

The firm, which is in process of merging with HDFC Bank, has seen robust demand for home loans led by revival in consumer spending as covid infection cases lowered and many states eased restrictions. Loan book saw a 15% year on year growth to Rs 5.55 trillion driven by lending to affordable housing and high end properties.

During the quarter, the lender approved 29% of home loans in volume terms and 13% in value terms to customers from the economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG). For the year ended March 2022, individual approvals and disbursements grew by 38% and 37% respectively compared to the previous year, the lender said.

In the quarter, the non-individual loan book recorded a growth, with a good pipeline of loans from lease rental discounting and construction finance, the lender added.

" In the month of March 2022, the Corporation recorded its highest monthly individual disbursements ever. This is despite the fact that the previous year entailed concessional stamp duty benefits in certain states which were not there in the current year. The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both the affordable housing segment as well as in high end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augurs well for the housing sector", HDFC said in a release to exchanges.

The firm set aside Rs 400 crore in provision for the bad loans during the quarter, up from Rs 390 crore sequentially and Rs 720 crore last year. Gross non performing assets improved 1,91% from 2.32% a quarter ago. The gross individual non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 0.99% of the individual portfolio versus 1.44%, while the gross non-performing non-individual loans stood at 4.76% of the non-individual portfolio against 5.04% a quarter ago.

The board approved Rs 1.25 lakh crore of issue of debentures. It also recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.





