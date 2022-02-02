HDFC Q3 results | Net profit rises by 11% YoY to Rs 3,261 crore, beats estimate

live bse live

Housing Development Finance Corporation on February 2 reported a 11.4 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 3,260.7 crore for the quarter ended December, which was sharply higher than analysts' estimate of Rs 2,524.9 crore.

The country's biggest housing finance company's bottomline was aided by lower tax expenses at Rs 787.5 crore as against Rs 826.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The non-bank lender's net interest income grew 7 percent on-year to Rs 4,284 crore in the reported quarter, way ahead of Street's estimate of Rs 4,107 crore.

The higher-than-expected growth in net interest income for the company was driven by the strong performance of the individual loans business, which on an assets under management basis saw a 16 percent growth in the reported quarter.

The strong growth in the individual loans business also helped the company's overall assets under management grow 12 percent on-year to Rs 6.2 lakh crore.

HDFC said that December saw the second-highest monthly disbursement of individual loans in the history of the company. The growth in the net interest income also translated to the bottomline of the company.

"The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as in high-end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augur well for the housing sector," HDFC said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The collection efficiency for individual loans on a cumulative basis witnessed an improvement to stand at an average of 98.9% during the quarter ended December, the company said.

However, the non-bank lender saw a deterioration in its asset quality on a reported basis as gross bad loans rose to Rs 12,149 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 10,341 crore in the previous quarter.

Similarly, gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 2.32 percent at the end of the reported quarter as against 2 percent in the previous quarter. In the individual loans portfolio, the GNPA ratio was at 1.44 percent whereas the same was at 5.04 percent for non-individual loans.

Out of the total reported gross bad loans, Rs 2,746 crore comprises loans that are less than 90 days past due as on December 31, the non-bank lender said.

"Hence, as against the reported bad loans, the NPLs net of loans that are less than 90 days past due as at December 31, 2021 is: individuals 1.14%, non-individuals 3.87% and total portfolio: 1.81%," HDFC said.

The loans restructured under the RBI’s Resolution Framework for COVID-19 Related Stress was equivalent to 1.34 percent of the loan book, the housing finance company said.

Shares of HDFC were up 1.7 percent at Rs 2,609.95 on the National Stock Exchange.