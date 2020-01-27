App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Q3 profit jumps 296% on fair value gain after Gruh merger

HDFC said it has recognised a fair value gain of Rs 9,019.81 crore on derecognition of investment in Gruh Finance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the country's largest housing finance company, on January 27 registered a whopping 296 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit due to fair value gain after the merger of Gruh Finance with Bandhan Bank.

Profit increased to Rs 8,372.5 crore during the quarter, against Rs 2,113.8 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income grew by 9.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,296.7 crore during October-December 2019.

Close

Asset quality weakened a bit during the quarter with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances rising 3bps QoQ to 1.36 percent. Non-individual gross NPA inched up to 2.91 percent in Q3, from 2.87 percent in Q2.

related news

Total revenue from operations jumped 91.82 percent year-on-year to Rs 20,285.47 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

Gruh Finance, an associate company of HDFC, merged with Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank in October 2019 and thereafter HDFC received 9.9 percent stake in Bandhan Bank.

HDFC said it has recognised a fair value gain of Rs 9,019.81 crore on derecognition of investment in Gruh Finance.

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

While addressing a press conference, Keki Mistry, HDFC CEO said the individual category grew by 16 percent on AUM basis and the corporation sold loans aggregating Rs 21,066 crore in the last 12 months.

He further said total average loan size stood at Rs 26.90 lakh as of 9 months, and individual loans comprised of 81 percent and non-individuals 19 percent of total loans.

"The focus on affordable housing loans continued unabated this quarter and we continue to remain cautious in the non-individual loan segment," he added.

The company received approval from the board members for issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 45,000 crore, in various tranches, on a private placement basis.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #HDFC #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.