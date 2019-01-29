App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Q3 profit falls 14% to Rs 2,114 cr sequentially, provision decline sharply

HDFC said provision for expected credit losses stood at Rs 116 crore for the quarter ended December 2018, narrowing compared to Rs 401.30 crore reported in September quarter and Rs 1,765 crore in same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation has reported a 14 percent sequential degrowth in third quarter profit at Rs 2,114 crore and the same year-on-year basis fell 63 percent due to low base.

Profit growth in September quarter 2018 and December quarter 2017 was driven by sale of stake in HDFC AMC and HDFC Life Insurance through IPO.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,450 crore, the housing finance major said in its filing.

HDFC said provision for expected credit losses stood at Rs 116 crore for the quarter ended December 2018, narrowing compared to Rs 401.30 crore reported in September quarter and Rs 1,765 crore in same period last year.

related news

Numbers were slightly ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll expectations of Rs 2,086 crore for profit and Rs 10,138 crore for revenue for the quarter.

The company said tax expenses during the quarter at Rs 755 crore fell by 26 percent compared to Rs 1,022 crore in previous quarter, but increased 37 percent YoY.

Loan book stood at Rs 3.86 lakh crore as of December 2018 and net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.5 percent sequentially, said Keki Mistry, Chairman and CEO of HDFC while addressing press conference.

Asset quality slightly weakened in the quarter gone by as gross non-performing assets were higher at 1.22 percent against 1.13 percent at the end of September quarter.

At 14:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,925.00, down Rs 23.60, or 1.21 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #HDFC #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.