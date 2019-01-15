HDFC Q3 Net Profit may dip 63.2% YoY to Rs. 2,113 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC to report net profit at Rs. 2,113 crore down 63.2% year-on-year (down 14.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 6.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,736.8 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 63.4% Y-o-Y (down 22.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,008.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.