HDFC Q2 net profit surges 60% YoY to Rs 3,961.5cr

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has registered a 60.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone Q2 FY20 net profit at Rs 3,961.53 crore on the back of better operating performance. The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,467.08 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company rose 19.9 percent YoY to Rs 13,487.44 crore.

- Tax expense stood at Rs 568.9 crore versus Rs 1,022 crore in the year ago period- Dividend income increased to Rs 1,073.8 crore- Loan growth stood at 12 percent YoY- Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) was marginally higher at 1.33 percent versus 1.29 percent- Net interest income (NII) rose 16.2 percent YoY to Rs 3,077.7 crore

- Net interest margin was unchanged at 3.3 percent QoQ