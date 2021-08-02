HDFC Q1 results: Net profit falls 1.7% to Rs 3,000.7 crore, NII up 22% at Rs 4,146.7 crore

live bse live

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on August 2 posted a 1.7 percent fall in its Q1FY22 standalone net profit at Rs 3,000.7 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,051.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The profit number was above the market estimates, as a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had expected Q1 profit at Rs 2,898.7 crore. Total revenue from operations for the quarter came at Rs 11,657.47 crore, down 10.45 percent from Rs 13,017.68 of Q1FY21.

HDFC's Q1 net interest income (NII), the difference between the interest income from lending and the interest paid to depositors, stood at Rs 4,146.7 crore compared to Rs 3,392 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 22 percent.

Net interest margin (NIM) came at 3.7 percent. Capital adequacy remained at 22 percent, while tier-1 capital remained at 21.3 percent.

The spread on loans over the cost of borrowings for the June quarter was 2.29 percent. The spread on the individual loan book was 1.93 percent and on the non-individual book was 3.32 percent.

The company reported a 22 percent growth in individual loans after adding back loans sold in the preceding 12 months.

The company, however, said it saw a sharp pick up in disbursements in July, the highest ever in a non-quarter month.

As of June 30, 2021, the assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 5,74,136 crore as against Rs 5,31,186 crore in the previous year.

Individual loans accounted for 78 percent of the AUM. On an AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 14 percent and in the total loan book was 8 percent, HDFC said.

The company said individual non-performing assets (NPAs) increased due to slippages on account of the second coronavirus wave. Collection efforts were hindered due to the recovery teams being unable to do field visits.

"The gross non-performing loans as at June 30, 2021 stood at Rs 11,120 crore. This is equivalent to 2.24 percent of the loan portfolio. The provisions as at June 30, 2021 stood at Rs 13,189 crore. The provisions carried as a percentage of the exposure at default (EAD) is equivalent to 2.64 percent," HDFC said.

Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,475, up Rs 34.25, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.