Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Q1 net profit up 54% at Rs 2,190 crore, beats analyst expectations

A healthy growth in interest income and assets under management aided the profit growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC or Housing Development Finance Corporation reported a 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 2,190 crore for June quarter FY19 helped by a healthy growth in interest income and assets under management.

The Keki Mistry-led non-banking finance company (NBFC) and largest mortgage player had reported a fall in net profit a year ago at Rs 1,424.5 crore.

The adjustment or impact because of the new Ind AS accounting standards (from Indian GAAP) was a reduction in profit by Rs 127.95 crore in Q1FY18 from Rs 1,552 crore.

A Reuters' poll had estimated a 37 percent rise in profit to Rs 2,143 crore.

Net interest income (NII) during the quarter jumped 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,890 crore as compared with Rs 2,412 crore in the June quarter last year.

Total loans sold during the preceding twelve months were lower at Rs 13,245 crore as against Rs 13,841 crore in the previous year. Of these, Rs 9714 crore were individual loans.

Asset quality and margins

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.18 percent while net NPAs of which those in individual loans stood at 0.66 percent while non-individual gross NPAs increased to 2.32 percent.

Net interest margin (NIM) declined to 3.5 percent from 4 percent a year ago.

AUM (assets under management) grew 18 percent to 3.52 lakh crore, with individual loans at 72 percent of the total loans.

It witnessed a 25 percent growth in individual loans and loan disbursement growth of 17 percent.

The average size of individual loans stood at Rs 26.7 lakh.

The Board of HDFC has also approved raising of $1.5 billion via external commercial borrowings (ECBs) during the fiscal year ending March 2019.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:40 pm

#Banks #Business #finance #HDFC #NPAs #Results

