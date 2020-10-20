HDFC Life Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 354.75 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.75 crore in September 2020 down 1.54% from Rs. 360.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.09 crore in September 2020 up 5.64% from Rs. 308.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.21 crore in September 2020 down 0.17% from Rs. 326.77 crore in September 2019.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.53 in September 2019.

HDFC Life shares closed at 570.50 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and -6.67% over the last 12 months.