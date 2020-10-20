172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hdfc-life-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-354-75-crore-down-1-54-y-o-y-5985911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 354.75 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 354.75 crore in September 2020 down 1.54% from Rs. 360.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.09 crore in September 2020 up 5.64% from Rs. 308.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.21 crore in September 2020 down 0.17% from Rs. 326.77 crore in September 2019.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.53 in September 2019.

HDFC Life shares closed at 570.50 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and -6.67% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations217.66346.88220.30
Other Operating Income137.0996.45140.01
Total Income From Operations354.75443.33360.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies6.70-14.695.58
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.846.8227.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax326.21451.20326.77
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax326.21451.20326.77
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax326.21451.20326.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax326.21451.20326.77
Tax0.120.1118.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities326.09451.09308.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period326.09451.09308.69
Equity Share Capital2,019.462,019.172,017.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5,760.895,426.284,378.34
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.612.231.53
Diluted EPS1.612.231.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.612.231.53
Diluted EPS1.612.231.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Life #HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited #Miscellaneous #Results

