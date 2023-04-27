 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,354.74 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,354.74 crore in March 2023 up 34.86% from Rs. 15,834.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.66 crore in March 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 357.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.10 crore in March 2023 down 110.04% from Rs. 528.75 crore in March 2022.

HDFC Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,426.57 14,379.38 14,289.66
Other Operating Income 1,928.17 5,171.63 1,544.73
Total Income From Operations 21,354.74 19,551.01 15,834.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 897.29 797.54 571.58
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -1.36 -0.93 4.35
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20,842.78 18,624.80 15,097.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -383.97 129.60 160.68
Other Income 330.87 72.19 368.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -53.10 201.79 528.75
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -53.10 201.79 528.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -53.10 201.79 528.75
Tax 162.30 232.10 118.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -215.40 -30.31 409.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 574.06 345.53 -52.33
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 358.66 315.22 357.52
Equity Share Capital 2,149.40 2,149.18 2,112.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 10,814.56 10,449.04 13,285.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.48 1.75
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.48 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.48 1.75
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.48 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
