HDFC Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,354.74 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,354.74 crore in March 2023 up 34.86% from Rs. 15,834.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.66 crore in March 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 357.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.10 crore in March 2023 down 110.04% from Rs. 528.75 crore in March 2022.