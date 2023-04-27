HDFC Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,354.74 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,354.74 crore in March 2023 up 34.86% from Rs. 15,834.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.66 crore in March 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 357.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.10 crore in March 2023 down 110.04% from Rs. 528.75 crore in March 2022.

HDFC Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2022.

HDFC Life shares closed at 531.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -3.32% over the last 12 months.