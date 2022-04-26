 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,834.39 crore, down 17.33% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,834.39 crore in March 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 19,154.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.52 crore in March 2022 up 12.45% from Rs. 317.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 528.75 crore in March 2022 up 82.08% from Rs. 290.39 crore in March 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 540.00 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,289.66 12,124.36 12,868.01
Other Operating Income 1,544.73 2,160.89 6,286.72
Total Income From Operations 15,834.39 14,285.25 19,154.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 571.58 510.23 531.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4.35 -21.32 -106.62
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15,097.78 13,617.28 18,747.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.68 179.06 -17.50
Other Income 368.07 116.08 307.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 528.75 295.14 290.39
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 528.75 295.14 290.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 528.75 295.14 290.39
Tax 118.90 19.75 -174.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 409.85 275.39 465.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -52.33 -1.74 -147.40
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 357.52 273.65 317.94
Equity Share Capital 2,112.62 2,024.79 2,020.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 13,285.17 7,016.21 6,407.37
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.35 1.57
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.35 1.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.35 1.57
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.35 1.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
