HDFC Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,834.39 crore, down 17.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,834.39 crore in March 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 19,154.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.52 crore in March 2022 up 12.45% from Rs. 317.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 528.75 crore in March 2022 up 82.08% from Rs. 290.39 crore in March 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 540.00 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.