HDFC Life Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 557.89 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 557.89 crore in March 2021 up 3.76% from Rs. 537.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.94 crore in March 2021 up 2% from Rs. 311.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.08 crore in March 2021 up 8.65% from Rs. 284.47 crore in March 2020.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2020.

HDFC Life shares closed at 672.90 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.75% returns over the last 6 months and 38.33% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations286.59139.76451.66
Other Operating Income271.30142.7386.01
Total Income From Operations557.89282.49537.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-16.52-12.79179.03
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses265.3328.2892.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax309.08267.00265.91
Other Income----18.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax309.08267.00284.47
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax309.08267.00284.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax309.08267.00284.47
Tax-8.862.01-27.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities317.94264.99311.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period317.94264.99311.71
Equity Share Capital2,020.942,020.462,018.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,407.376,067.254,967.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.571.311.54
Diluted EPS1.571.311.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.571.311.54
Diluted EPS1.571.311.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:40 am

