HDFC Life Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 648.74 crore, up 31.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 648.74 crore in March 2019 up 31.36% from Rs. 493.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.01 crore in March 2019 up 4.95% from Rs. 346.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.28 crore in March 2019 up 1.87% from Rs. 338.95 crore in March 2018.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2018.

HDFC Life shares closed at 399.10 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.91% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.