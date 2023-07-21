English
    HDFC Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,340.22 crore, up 296.54% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23,340.22 crore in June 2023 up 296.54% from Rs. 5,885.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 415.34 crore in June 2023 up 13.7% from Rs. 365.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.74 crore in June 2023 up 6.6% from Rs. 372.19 crore in June 2022.

    HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.73 in June 2022.

    HDFC Life shares closed at 661.05 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.94% returns over the last 6 months and 25.87% over the last 12 months.

    HDFC Life Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,479.8219,426.579,271.87
    Other Operating Income11,860.401,928.17-3,385.96
    Total Income From Operations23,340.2221,354.745,885.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost896.79897.29587.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-42.68-1.360.73
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22,193.5120,842.784,970.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.60-383.97327.26
    Other Income104.14330.8744.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.74-53.10372.19
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax396.74-53.10372.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax396.74-53.10372.19
    Tax1.26162.3021.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities395.48-215.40350.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items19.86574.0614.33
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period415.34358.66365.29
    Equity Share Capital2,149.682,149.402,113.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves11,240.5410,814.5613,312.67
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.931.681.73
    Diluted EPS1.931.681.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.931.681.73
    Diluted EPS1.931.681.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 21, 2023

