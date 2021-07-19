HDFC Life Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 384.22 crore, down 13.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.22 crore in June 2021 down 13.33% from Rs. 443.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.35 crore in June 2021 down 32.97% from Rs. 451.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.73 crore in June 2021 down 32.02% from Rs. 451.20 crore in June 2020.

HDFC Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in June 2020.

HDFC Life shares closed at 698.00 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.08% returns over the last 6 months and 13.23% over the last 12 months.