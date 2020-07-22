HDFC Life Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 443.33 crore, down 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.33 crore in June 2020 down 1.28% from Rs. 449.09 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 451.09 crore in June 2020 up 6.23% from Rs. 424.62 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 451.20 crore in June 2020 up 3.28% from Rs. 436.88 crore in June 2019.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2019.

HDFC Life shares closed at 627.45 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.23% returns over the last 6 months and 27.88% over the last 12 months.