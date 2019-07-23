HDFC Life Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 449.09 crore, up 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.09 crore in June 2019 up 12.62% from Rs. 398.78 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 424.62 crore in June 2019 up 11.69% from Rs. 380.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.88 crore in June 2019 up 11.5% from Rs. 391.82 crore in June 2018.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2018.

HDFC Life shares closed at 490.65 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.82% returns over the last 6 months and 1.59% over the last 12 months.