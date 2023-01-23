 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,551.01 crore, up 36.86% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,551.01 crore in December 2022 up 36.86% from Rs. 14,285.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.22 crore in December 2022 up 15.19% from Rs. 273.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.79 crore in December 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 295.14 crore in December 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 590.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -9.07% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,379.38 13,110.91 12,124.36
Other Operating Income 5,171.63 9,782.62 2,160.89
Total Income From Operations 19,551.01 22,893.53 14,285.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 797.54 690.65 510.23
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.93 7.07 -21.32
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18,624.80 21,961.06 13,617.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.60 234.75 179.06
Other Income 72.19 65.03 116.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.79 299.78 295.14
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 201.79 299.78 295.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 201.79 299.78 295.14
Tax 232.10 25.44 19.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.31 274.34 275.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 345.53 51.90 -1.74
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 315.22 326.24 273.65
Equity Share Capital 2,149.18 2,149.10 2,024.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 10,449.04 10,132.89 7,016.21
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 1.51 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.48 1.51 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 1.52 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.48 1.51 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jan 23, 2023