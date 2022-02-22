English
    HDFC Life Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14,285.25 crore, down 32.69% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14,285.25 crore in December 2021 down 32.69% from Rs. 21,223.98 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 273.65 crore in December 2021 up 3.27% from Rs. 264.99 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.40 crore in December 2021 down 4.85% from Rs. 308.34 crore in December 2020.

    HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2020.

    HDFC Life shares closed at 582.00 on February 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and -15.73% over the last 12 months.

    HDFC Life Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,124.3611,443.969,487.01
    Other Operating Income2,160.899,076.8011,736.97
    Total Income From Operations14,285.2520,520.7621,223.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost510.23509.66437.35
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-21.32-49.40-57.31
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13,619.0219,930.1520,581.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.32130.35262.79
    Other Income116.08159.5545.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax293.40289.90308.34
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax293.40289.90308.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax293.40289.90308.34
    Tax19.7515.7443.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities273.65274.16264.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period273.65274.16264.99
    Equity Share Capital2,024.792,023.132,020.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,016.216,662.406,067.25
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.351.361.31
    Diluted EPS1.351.351.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.351.361.31
    Diluted EPS1.351.351.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Life #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Results
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 11:11 pm

