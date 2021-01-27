MARKET NEWS

HDFC Life Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 282.49 crore, up 0.13% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.49 crore in December 2020 up 0.13% from Rs. 282.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.99 crore in December 2020 up 5.89% from Rs. 250.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.00 crore in December 2020 up 1.29% from Rs. 263.61 crore in December 2019.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2019.

HDFC Life shares closed at 680.40 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 13.46% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations139.76217.66169.10
Other Operating Income142.73137.09113.02
Total Income From Operations282.49354.75282.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-12.796.703.04
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.2821.8415.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax267.00326.21263.61
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax267.00326.21263.61
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax267.00326.21263.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax267.00326.21263.61
Tax2.010.1213.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities264.99326.09250.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period264.99326.09250.24
Equity Share Capital2,020.462,019.462,018.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,067.255,760.894,650.08
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.311.611.24
Diluted EPS1.311.611.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.311.611.24
Diluted EPS1.311.611.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:33 am

