HDFC Life Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 260.40 crore, up 23.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.40 crore in December 2018 up 23.03% from Rs. 211.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.63 crore in December 2018 up 18.48% from Rs. 207.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.48 crore in December 2018 up 18.64% from Rs. 216.18 crore in December 2017.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2017.

HDFC Life shares closed at 383.85 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.52% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.