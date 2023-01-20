 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Life Q3 net profit up 15%, new business grows 29%

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd's new business premium grew by a strong 29 percent to Rs 2724.87 crore for the quarter from Rs 2115.97 crore a year ago.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd's new business premium grew by a strong 29 percent

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd reported a 15 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 315.22 crore for the December quarter of FY23 on the back of strong new business growth.

For the December quarter, value of new business was Rs 875 crore, beating street expectations. The average of estimates by three brokerages shows that the private-sector life insurer may report a value of new business (VNB) of Rs 861 crore, up 13 percent year on year (YoY) from Rs 690 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

For the nine-month period ended December,  private sector life insurer reported a value of new business of Rs 2163 crore, more than double that of Rs 923 for the corresponding period a year ago.

For life insurance companies, the key profitability metrics are the VNB, which captures profitability from total business in a given period, and new business margin (NBM) that tells investors how much the life insurer can squeeze out of each policy written.

VNB is used to measure the profitability of new business written in a period. NBM is a system used by insurers to measure the cost of and profit from writing new policies.

HDFC Life's VNB growth was driven by new business expansion as well as margins. "We have doubled our VNB in the past and we would like it to be in 18-20 percent growth range," said Niraj Shah, chief financial officer of the company.