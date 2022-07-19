English
    HDFC Life Q1 profit rises 21% Rs 365 crore on better sales, higher renewals

    Total premium rose 23 per cent to Rs 9,396 crore during the quarter from Rs 7,656 crore a year ago.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022

    HDFC Life on July 19 reported 21 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 365 crore for June quarter 2022-23 buoyed by topline growth along with higher renewal ratio that boosted margins.

    Total premium rose 23 per cent to Rs 9,396 crore during the quarter from Rs 7,656 crore a year ago, the life insurer said, adding the first-year premium income rose 27 per cent to Rs 4,776 crore.

    Attributing the overall good numbers to a four-pronged strategy, Managing Director & CEO Vibha Padalkar told Attributing the overall good numbers to a four-pronged strategy, Managing Director & CEO Vibha Padalkar told
    PTI
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 05:41 pm
