HDFC Life Q1 profit rises 21% Rs 365 crore on better sales, higher renewals

HDFC Life on July 19 reported 21 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 365 crore for June quarter 2022-23 buoyed by topline growth along with higher renewal ratio that boosted margins.

Total premium rose 23 per cent to Rs 9,396 crore during the quarter from Rs 7,656 crore a year ago, the life insurer said, adding the first-year premium income rose 27 per cent to Rs 4,776 crore.

