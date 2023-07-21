HDFC Life Q1 preview: APE growth seen at 23%, margins to expand

.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Life Insurance is expected to report an annualised premium equivalent (APE) of Rs 2,340 crore for the quarter ended June. The company will release results on July 21.

APE, which is a measure of new business written by a life insurance company, is set to grow 23 percent year-on-year.

The company's VNB, a crucial profitability metric for life insurance businesses, is expected to grow to Rs 660 crore, up 28 percent from the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. According to brokerages, strong VNB and APE growth is expected to come on the back of product portfolio optimization.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects margin expansion of 50 basis points YoY to 27.3 percent as the decline in share of high-margin non-par products is offset by higher protection in the product mix. Protection plans are the highest margin business for insurers.

Start contrast

As for key monitorables, the Street will be watching out for improvement in persistency ratio and commentary on growth outlook.

HDFC Life’s expected APE growth is a stark contrast to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s 4 percent decline for the same metric.

HDFC Life has guided for faster-than-industry growth in the medium term, driving mid-to-high teen VNB growth. The company is preparing for a new regime of lower tax benefits (or no tax benefits) and shift to lower tickets, in line with the regulatory objectives, noted Kotak Institutional Equities.

In Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that income from traditional insurance policies where the premium is over Rs 5 lakh will no more be exempt from taxes.

Following this, HDFC Life and several other insurance stocks took a knock. However, it has now got a boost after HDFC Bank-HDFC merged entity was given approval to hold over 50 percent in the company.

HDFC Life has rallied over 40 percent from its March low.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​