HDFC Life Insurance Q2 net profit up 20.3% at Rs 287 crore

HDFC Life Insurance posted a 20.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its September quarter net profit at Rs 286.98 crore backed by a strong growth in the protection business.

The life insurer saw a 25.7 percent YoY growth in its net premiums for Q2FY19 at Rs 6,777.55 crore. For H1FY19, the new business premiums grew 43 percent YoY to Rs 6,290 crore. Also, 28 percent of the individual policies sold during H1FY19 were protection plans.

The share of protection business in the new business premium in H1FY19 was 28.7 percent compared to 26.4 percent a year ago.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life said their balanced product mix will help the company manage the current macroeconomic conditions (including weakening rupee and liquidity crunch) effectively.

The insurer’s assets under management rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 1.13 lakh crore at the end of the September quarter. The debt-equity mix as on September 30, 2018 was 62:38. Of these, over 96 percent of debt investments are in AAA-rated and government bonds.

HDFC Life’s Indian Embedded Value grew by 17 percent YoY to Rs 16,380 crore. The net worth grew by 22 percent YoY to Rs 5,410 crore.

During the quarter, HDFC Life entered into a series of new partnerships to distribute products. These include tie-ups with Vijaya Bank, Fullerton India and Uber. Padalkar said they have 201 such partnerships for distribution of insurance.