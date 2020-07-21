HDFC Life Insurance Q1 net profit up 5.8%

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance posted a 5.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its June quarter (Q1) consolidated net profit at Rs 450.54 crore.

This was on the back of an improvement in its investment income even as there was a decline in the net premium income.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life said, "Business has started to pick up on a month-on-month basis and we are seeing higher traction, especially in the individual protection business. As the situation begins to normalise, we expect life insurance to emerge as an important avenue for both protection as well as long term savings, and consequently help attract a higher quantum of inflows from Indian households."

The total annualised premium equivalent declined by 30 percent YoY to Rs 1,198 crore in Q1. New business also saw a 33 percent YoY decline to Rs 2,623 crore in the June quarter.