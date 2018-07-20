App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life Insurance Q1 net profit rises 20.2% YoY to Rs 380 crore

The company's total premium income came in at Rs 5,060 crore for the quarter under review, 37 percent higher than in the June quarter last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance posted a 20.2 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 380.18 crore on the back of healthy growth in premium income.

The life insurance company had posted profit after tax of Rs 316.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. It got listed on the exchanges in November 2017.

The company's total premium income (new business plus renewals) came in at Rs 5,060 crore for the quarter under review, 37 percent higher than in the June quarter last year.

Individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 15 percent to Rs 840 crore, compared to Rs 730 crore in the year-ago period.

The insurer's assets under management increased 16 percent year on year to Rs 1.09 lakh crore at the end of the quarter under review.

HDFC Life witnessed a year-on-year rise of 200 basis points in 13th month persistency to 87 percent during the reporting quarter, while 61st month persistency was at 50 percent, compared to 57 percent a year ago.

HDFC Life said that the dip in 61st month persistency was specifically related to the impact of a specific cohort of business written in FY13.

"We believe balanced product mix and focus on protection, coupled with the wider reach offered by our distribution partners, positions us well to maximize the long term growth potential of the insurance industry," said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, HDFC Life.

The company's board has also approved the proposal for changing the corporate name of the Company from 'HDFC Standard Life Insurance' to 'HDFC Life Insurance', subject to approval of the shareholders and regulatory authorities.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 01:36 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance #Results

