HDFC Life Insurance Q1 Earnings| Net profit rises 21% to Rs 365 crore

HDFC Life Insurance on July 19 said its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June stood at Rs 365 crore, rising 21 percent on-year (YoY) from Rs 302 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) came in at Rs 1,904 crore, rising 22 percent from Rs 1,561 crore a year ago. New Business Premium (NBP) was at Rs 4,776 crore, rising 27 percent. Total premium came in at Rs 9,396 crore, climbing 23 percent on-year.

“We continue to maintain a consistent growth trajectory, growing by 22 percent in terms of APE in the first quarter. This has enabled us to maintain our market leadership as a ‘Top 3 life insurer’ across individual and group business,” said Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life Insurance. “Our product mix remains balanced, with non-par savings at 35 percent, participating products at 30 percent, ULIPs at 25 percent, individual protection at 5 percent and annuity at 6 percent, based on individual APE.”

HDFC Life Insurance’s value of new business (VNB) rose 25 percent to Rs 510 crore. The company said its Indian Embedded Value increased 9 percent on-year to Rs 29,709 crore.

The asset under management (AUM) of HDFC Life Insurance also improved 10 percent to Rs 2,00,123 crore. The assets have a debt-to-equity mix of 65:35, with around 99 percent of debt investments in government securities and AAA-rated bonds.

Padalkar said Exide Life Insurance, which it acquired recently, witnessed strong growth of 34 percent based on individual weighted received premium (WRP) and continues to enjoy a healthy product mix and growth across channels.

“The integration of Exide Life is on track. We have received the initial NCLT approval for triggering the merger process, including intimations to various regulatory authorities and related no objection certificates (NOCs). We expect to receive the final nod from IRDAI (the insurance regulator) and be able to merge the subsidiary in the second half of FY23,” she said.

The company said new business margin for the quarter was 26.8 percent, up from 26.2 percent in the same quarter previous year, on the back of profitable product mix and growth in protection business.

Source: HDFC Life Insurance

The company’s pension subsidiary, HDFC Pension, crossed Rs 30,000-crore AUM mark and has almost doubled in just 15 months, it said. As on June 30, 2022, HDFC Pension had a market share of 38 percent, maintaining its leadership position as private Pension Fund Manager (PFM) in terms of NPS AUM.