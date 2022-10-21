HDFC Life Insurance profit rises 19% for September quarter

live bse live

HDFC Life Insurance Company on October 21 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September stood at Rs 329.02 crore, a growth of 19.25 percent over the same quarter last year.

Net premium income for the insurer was at Rs 13,137.89 crore, up 14.56 percent.

During the quarter, the company said its first year premium and renewal premium registered growth while single premium declined year on year (YoY).

Solvency ratio of the company improved to 210 percent YoY from 190 percent. 13th month, 25th month, 37th month, 49th month and 61st month persistency ratio was 85 percent, 76.4 percent, 74 percent, 60.5 percent and 49.6 percent, respectively.

We continue to be excited about the growth prospects of the industry, on the back of renewed support and encouragement from the regulator,” said Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance. “We are enthused by the regulator’s vision of significantly improving the global ranking of Indian life insurance from its current no. 10 position to no. 6 and look forward to being a meaningful contributor in this journey.”

For the first half of the fiscal, the company said its annual premium equivalent (APE) grew 11 percent. The company said it has grown in line with the industry and faster than listed peers this quarter which also led to market share improvement from 14.6 percent in Q1 to 15 percent in Q2.

The company on October 14 completed the merger of Exide Life with HDFC Life Insurance.

New business margin for H1 was 27.6 percent, up from 26.4 percent in H1 FY22, on a pre-merger basis, the company said. There has been margin expansion for both the existing business i.e. pre-merger and the acquired Exide Life business in H1 FY23.

“We are close to achieving our aspiration of maintaining FY22-margin neutrality for the combined entity, having delivered 26.2 percent NBM, compared to 26.4 percent in H1 FY22. The value of new business has grown by 16 percent on a pre-merger basis and is at Rs 1,258 crore for H1,” the firm said.

Its pre-merger embedded value as on Sep 30, 2022, is 33,015 crore, with an operating return on embedded value of 17.7 percent for H1 FY23. The embedded value of the merged entity is 36,016 crore.