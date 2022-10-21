 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,922.11 crore, up 11.68% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 22,922.11 crore in September 2022 up 11.68% from Rs. 20,525.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.02 crore in September 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 275.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.82 crore in September 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 253.95 crore in September 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 537.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Life Insurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,137.89 9,870.06 11,445.53
Other Operating Income 9,784.22 -3,179.95 9,079.91
Total Income From Operations 22,922.11 6,690.11 20,525.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 692.39 665.21 509.66
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 7.07 0.73 -49.40
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21,990.99 5,804.47 19,975.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 231.66 219.70 89.86
Other Income 65.16 117.32 164.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 296.82 337.02 253.95
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 296.82 337.02 253.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 296.82 337.02 253.95
Tax 25.89 21.78 16.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 270.93 315.24 237.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 58.09 13.55 38.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 329.02 328.79 275.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 329.02 328.79 275.91
Equity Share Capital 2,149.10 2,113.17 2,023.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 10,133.45 13,411.60 6,635.57
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.56 1.36
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.56 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.56 1.36
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.56 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
