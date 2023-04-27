 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,399.82 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 21,399.82 crore in March 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 17,481.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.97 crore in March 2023 down 28.49% from Rs. 506.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2023 down 108.7% from Rs. 667.35 crore in March 2022.
HDFC Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022. HDFC Life shares closed at 531.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -3.32% over the last 12 months.
HDFC Life Insurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations19,468.6014,402.2215,624.90
Other Operating Income1,931.225,174.541,856.71
Total Income From Operations21,399.8219,576.7617,481.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost899.41799.40660.26
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-1.36-0.934.35
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20,899.5018,665.3016,524.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-397.73112.99292.96
Other Income339.6980.34374.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-58.04193.33667.35
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-58.04193.33667.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-58.04193.33667.35
Tax162.61230.49121.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-220.65-37.16545.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items582.62353.07-39.65
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period361.97315.91506.19
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates361.97315.91506.19
Equity Share Capital2,149.402,149.182,112.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10,820.9110,453.5513,412.60
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.701.482.48
Diluted EPS1.701.482.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.701.482.48
Diluted EPS1.701.482.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Life #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Life &amp; Health Insurance #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am