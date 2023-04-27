HDFC Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,399.82 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 21,399.82 crore in March 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 17,481.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.97 crore in March 2023 down 28.49% from Rs. 506.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2023 down 108.7% from Rs. 667.35 crore in March 2022.
HDFC Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.
|HDFC Life shares closed at 531.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -3.32% over the last 12 months.
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,468.60
|14,402.22
|15,624.90
|Other Operating Income
|1,931.22
|5,174.54
|1,856.71
|Total Income From Operations
|21,399.82
|19,576.76
|17,481.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|899.41
|799.40
|660.26
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-1.36
|-0.93
|4.35
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20,899.50
|18,665.30
|16,524.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-397.73
|112.99
|292.96
|Other Income
|339.69
|80.34
|374.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.04
|193.33
|667.35
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-58.04
|193.33
|667.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.04
|193.33
|667.35
|Tax
|162.61
|230.49
|121.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-220.65
|-37.16
|545.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|582.62
|353.07
|-39.65
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|361.97
|315.91
|506.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|361.97
|315.91
|506.19
|Equity Share Capital
|2,149.40
|2,149.18
|2,112.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|10,820.91
|10,453.55
|13,412.60
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.70
|1.48
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|1.70
|1.48
|2.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.70
|1.48
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|1.70
|1.48
|2.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited