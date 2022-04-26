 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,481.61 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,481.61 crore in March 2022 down 13.05% from Rs. 20,106.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.19 crore in March 2022 up 58.65% from Rs. 319.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 667.35 crore in March 2022 up 92.53% from Rs. 346.62 crore in March 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 540.00 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Life Insurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,624.90 12,125.92 12,869.55
Other Operating Income 1,856.71 2,163.34 7,236.73
Total Income From Operations 17,481.61 14,289.26 20,106.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 660.26 510.23 531.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4.35 -21.32 -106.62
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16,524.04 13,624.51 19,644.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 292.96 175.84 37.78
Other Income 374.39 121.10 308.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 667.35 296.94 346.62
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 667.35 296.94 346.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 667.35 296.94 346.62
Tax 121.51 19.92 174.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 545.84 277.02 171.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -39.65 -1.74 147.40
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 506.19 275.28 319.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 506.19 275.28 319.06
Equity Share Capital 2,112.62 2,024.79 2,020.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 13,412.60 6,990.90 6,409.44
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.36 1.58
Diluted EPS 2.47 1.36 1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.36 1.58
Diluted EPS 2.47 1.36 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
