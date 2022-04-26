HDFC Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,481.61 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,481.61 crore in March 2022 down 13.05% from Rs. 20,106.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.19 crore in March 2022 up 58.65% from Rs. 319.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 667.35 crore in March 2022 up 92.53% from Rs. 346.62 crore in March 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 540.00 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.