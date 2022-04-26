English
    HDFC Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,481.61 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,481.61 crore in March 2022 down 13.05% from Rs. 20,106.28 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.19 crore in March 2022 up 58.65% from Rs. 319.06 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 667.35 crore in March 2022 up 92.53% from Rs. 346.62 crore in March 2021.

    HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2021.

    Close

    HDFC Life shares closed at 540.00 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.

    HDFC Life Insurance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,624.9012,125.9212,869.55
    Other Operating Income1,856.712,163.347,236.73
    Total Income From Operations17,481.6114,289.2620,106.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost660.26510.23531.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.35-21.32-106.62
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16,524.0413,624.5119,644.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.96175.8437.78
    Other Income374.39121.10308.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax667.35296.94346.62
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax667.35296.94346.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax667.35296.94346.62
    Tax121.5119.92174.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities545.84277.02171.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-39.65-1.74147.40
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period506.19275.28319.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates506.19275.28319.06
    Equity Share Capital2,112.622,024.792,020.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves13,412.606,990.906,409.44
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.361.58
    Diluted EPS2.471.361.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.361.58
    Diluted EPS2.471.361.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Life #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.