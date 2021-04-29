HDFC Life Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 583.90 crore, up 5.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.90 crore in March 2021 up 5.69% from Rs. 552.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.06 crore in March 2021 up 2.38% from Rs. 311.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.21 crore in March 2021 up 9.07% from Rs. 284.41 crore in March 2020.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2020.

HDFC Life shares closed at 672.60 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.75% returns over the last 6 months and 38.35% over the last 12 months.