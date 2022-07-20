 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,690.11 crore, down 54.69% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,690.11 crore in June 2022 down 54.69% from Rs. 14,764.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.79 crore in June 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 269.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.02 crore in June 2022 up 63.08% from Rs. 206.66 crore in June 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 535.90 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.04% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Life Insurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,870.06 15,624.90 7,540.05
Other Operating Income -3,179.95 1,856.71 7,224.93
Total Income From Operations 6,690.11 17,481.61 14,764.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 665.21 660.26 437.56
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.73 4.35 -220.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,804.47 16,524.04 14,447.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.70 292.96 100.51
Other Income 117.32 374.39 106.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 337.02 667.35 206.66
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 337.02 667.35 206.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 337.02 667.35 206.66
Tax 21.78 121.51 2.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 315.24 545.84 203.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 13.55 -39.65 65.68
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 328.79 506.19 269.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 328.79 506.19 269.55
Equity Share Capital 2,113.17 2,112.62 2,022.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 13,411.60 13,412.60 6,726.14
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 2.48 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.56 2.47 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 2.48 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.56 2.47 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Life #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Life &amp; Health Insurance #Results
first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.