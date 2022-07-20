HDFC Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,690.11 crore, down 54.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,690.11 crore in June 2022 down 54.69% from Rs. 14,764.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.79 crore in June 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 269.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.02 crore in June 2022 up 63.08% from Rs. 206.66 crore in June 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 535.90 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.04% over the last 12 months.