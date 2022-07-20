English
    HDFC Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,690.11 crore, down 54.69% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,690.11 crore in June 2022 down 54.69% from Rs. 14,764.98 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.79 crore in June 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 269.55 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.02 crore in June 2022 up 63.08% from Rs. 206.66 crore in June 2021.

    HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2021.

    HDFC Life shares closed at 535.90 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.04% over the last 12 months.

    HDFC Life Insurance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,870.0615,624.907,540.05
    Other Operating Income-3,179.951,856.717,224.93
    Total Income From Operations6,690.1117,481.6114,764.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost665.21660.26437.56
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.734.35-220.34
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,804.4716,524.0414,447.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.70292.96100.51
    Other Income117.32374.39106.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax337.02667.35206.66
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax337.02667.35206.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax337.02667.35206.66
    Tax21.78121.512.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities315.24545.84203.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items13.55-39.6565.68
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period328.79506.19269.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates328.79506.19269.55
    Equity Share Capital2,113.172,112.622,022.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves13,411.6013,412.606,726.14
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.562.481.33
    Diluted EPS1.562.471.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.562.481.33
    Diluted EPS1.562.471.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
